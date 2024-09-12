Police recover vehicles, livestock and dismantle illegal crossings in five day operation

During a five-day operation along the Free State and Lesotho border, a multi-disciplinary team of law enforcement and community stakeholders intercepted 72 suspects along the border. The suspects were arrested on charges such as possession of suspected stolen goods, driving while under the influence, possession of a dangerous weapon, illegal possession of a firearm and contravention of the Immigration Act.

The operation put emphasis on illegal border crossings and members confiscated man-made bridges and rafts along the Caledon River and its banks at various locations. People who crossed the border illegally were arrested, hundreds of sandbags were destroyed, and wooden logs were dismantled.

Vehicle investigators went to Mafeteng in Lesotho where a Ford Ranger was recovered, that was stolen in March 2021 in Berea (Gauteng). Members further recovered a Toyota Fortuner stolen in Krugersdorp in May 2024, a BMW stolen in Midrand in January 2017 and a Toyota Quantum with tampered VIN and engine numbers that were stolen in Soshanguve in May 2021.

