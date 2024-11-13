Partnerships, technology key to meeting BMA shortfalls

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber has acknowledged the Border Management Authority (BMA) is underfunded – by R4.3 billion – and a long way from fulfilling its mandate as a result – it needs the deployment of another 8 000 personnel for example – but partnerships and technology can help address shortfalls.

Speaking at the Border Management Conference and Expo at the CSIR International Convention Centre on 13 November, Schreiber said South Africa’s immigration system, including its capacity to enforce border control and management, has not been spared from the effects of state capture and corruption.

Rising crime, the under-funding of law enforcement, prosecutorial challenges, and the rise of mafias and syndicates across society are also contributing to the assault against the rule of law, he said, but these are challenges that have to be conquered.

