Parliamentarians see year-end port of entry operations

Parliamentarians serving on the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs (PCHA) made time over the just finished year-end to visit two of South Africa’s busiest land ports of entry where the Border Management Authority (BMA) was in its first festive season of operations.

Following stops at the Beitbridge (Zimbabwe) and Lebombo (Mozambique) ports of entry committee chair Mosa Chabane, as per a Parliamentary Communication Services statement, said “planned and implemented interventions” provided a solid foundation for improvement.

“Plans presented to the committee before commencement of the festive season were adequately implemented resulting in shorter queues and processing time spent in the port of entry environment. Despite this, we want to highlight this is just a start and enhancements will have to be made to ensure there is no regression,” the statement has Chabane saying.

Looking to the future, the Limpopo parliamentarian called for “strengthening of positive strategies and improving those that did not work well”. He hopes the full roll-out of the BMA will add further to operations as well as their effectiveness and efficiency.







The arrival of BMA notwithstanding, Chabane pointed out porous borders and illegal migration remained “challenges” and call on “law enforcement agencies to increase borderline patrols to deter illegal crossings”.