Over R21 million worth of counterfeit goods and smuggled cigarettes seized in Limpopo operations

The combined efforts of the South African Police Service (SAPS), represented by the MAJOC Roving Team as part of Operation Vala Umgodi, the National Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Unit, and the South African Revenue Service (SARS) Customs, have resulted in significant successes in the ongoing battle against counterfeit goods and illicit cigarettes. In total, over R21 million worth of illegal goods were confiscated between 16 and 18 January 2025.

In the Vhembe District, coordinated operations by the MAJOC Roving Team, in collaboration with the Bloemfontein K9 Unit, targeted illicit trade in the Mphephu and Musina policing precincts. This operation led to the seizure of counterfeit goods and other illegal merchandise worth R6,694,227. In Musina, a high-speed car chase resulted in the interception of two BMW sedans suspected of transporting illicit cigarettes. After the occupants fled, police discovered several boxes of illegal cigarettes in the abandoned vehicles, valued at R729,891. Both vehicles were confiscated as part of the investigation.

On 17 January 2025, operations at shops in Mphephu led to the seizure of counterfeit cosmetics worth R154,030 and illicit cigarettes valued at approximately R1,726. The following day, in Musina town, operations at 10 shops uncovered counterfeit clothing valued at R6,222,435 and counterfeit cosmetics worth R119,675, bringing the total for the day to R6,342,110.

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.