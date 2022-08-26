Operation Corona deterring poachers in the Overstrand

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) maintains its Operation Corona border safeguarding deployment in the Western Cape is successfully deterring illegal fishing activities.

For the last month, SNADF personnel have been deployed to self-sufficient temporary bases in Gansbaai, Hermanus and Onrus. Land and sea patrols are launched from these bases with air support in the form of a 22 Squadron Oryx medium transport helicopter from Air Force Base (AFB) Ysterplaat. The patrols are to prevent illegal activities by denying poachers access to the sea and to dominate the coastline in this area of operation.

Foot and vehicle patrols cover Pearly Beach, Kleinbaai, Danger Point and Buffelsjagbaai with vehicle control points set up in conjunction with police and municipal law enforcement officers.

During joint operations in the first week of August, SANDF forces together with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment (DFFE), local law enforcement, Cape Nature, and SA Police Service issued 28 road traffic fines amounting to R34 000; arrested one person for possession of an unlicensed firearm; arrested one person for the possession of drugs; and apprehended one person wanted by the police for questioning.

Chief Petty Officer Nkululeko Zulu from the Public Information Centre, Joint Tactical Headquarters Western Cape, reported that the deployment is conducted under the mandate of the SA National Defence Force’s responsibility to safeguard the country’s borders, and prevent boats and divers in the area from proceeding to the sea to conduct illegal activities.

“The success of this operation will not be measured by the number of arrests made and the confiscated poaching maritime resources but by the fact that we (SA National Defence Force) while deployed along the Overstrand coast restrict poaching activities and disrupt the status quo of the poachers,” Zulu concluded.

Since the SANDF deployed to the Overstrand, abalone poaching activity – which was an almost daily occurrence – has dwindled to almost zero.

“Evidence indicates that poaching activities have shifted to the Eastern Cape where a number of known local poachers from our area were arrested in Jeffrey’s Bay,” said Brigadier Donovan Heilbron, Overberg Police Cluster Commander.







The SANDF previously deployed to the region in February this year.