Op Corona hits Overstrand – again

Ahead of another Operation Corona maritime tasking in the Gansbaai area of Western Cape, the Maritime Reaction Squadron (MRS) of the SA Navy (SAN) honed mission readiness before deploying to three temporary bases.

Mission readiness refresher training saw the South African equivalent of the Royal Navy Marines updated on seven areas of operations and situation briefings by Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF) inspectors and SA Police Service (SAPS) maritime law enforcement specialists.

Areas covered included operational law and discipline, intelligence and functionality, communication and media awareness, medical support, personnel management and logistics.

Update completed MRS personnel set off to self-sufficient temporary bases in Gansbaai, Hermanus and Onrus.

Land and sea patrols were launched from these bases in the Overstrand coastal area with air support in the form of a 22 Squadron Oryx medium transport helicopter from Air Force Base (AFB) Ysterplaat. The patrols, writes Chief Petty Officer Nkululeko Zulu of Joint Tactical Headquarters, Western Cape, are to prevent illegal activities by denying poachers access to the sea and “to dominate the coastline in this area of operation”.

Foot and vehicle patrols covered Pearly Beach, Kleinbaai, Danger Point and Buffelsjagbaai and vehicle control points (seemingly a politically correct description of a roadblock) were set up with police and municipal law enforcement.







This is not the first time the maritime service of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has been active in preventing sea-based poaching in the Overstrand area.