One dead in SANDF recovery of stolen vehicles

One suspect has been killed after South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers from 7 South African Infantry Battalion (7 SAI) stopped and recovered stolen vehicles being smuggled across the border into Mozambique.

The SANDF said 7 SAI soldiers received a tipoff from the local community and the Mbuzini police concerning a possible vehicle crossing attempt in the area. The battalion rapidly deployed soldiers according to the suspected crossing area and were soon met by two speeding Toyota Hiluxes and a Prado, which were heading for the SA/Mozambique fence.

Several shots were fired by soldiers in an attempt to stop the rapidly approaching vehicles as they tried to force their way past the soldiers. One suspect driver was declared dead on the scene by attending paramedics and the deceased’s remains were later moved to the Tonga Government Mortuary. The identification and nationality of the deceased are still unknown, the SANDF said.

The Hilux and Prado were taken to Mbuzini police station while the third vehicle (the other Hilux) could not be moved due to flat tires and locked gears. 7 South African Infantry Battalion soldiers guarded the vehicle until a suitable recovery vehicle was sent to the scene.







The SANDF noted that the incident occurred in an area notorious for stolen vehicles crossing from South Africa into Mozambique.