More vehicles, cigarettes confiscated by SANDF

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has seen an increase in vehicle smuggling across South Africa’s borders as the festive season approaches, and has recovered a number of vehicles in recent days.

The SANDF on the weekend said members of 4 Artillery Regiment confiscated a single cab Toyota Hilux valued at R520 000 at Gumbu mine while smugglers were trying to move it into Zimbabwe.

In another incident, members of 4 Artillery Regiment were busy with a Vehicle Control Point at Dongola Kop when they seized a Nissan Bakkie valued at R120 000. The vehicle was carrying illicit cigarettes valued at R440 000. Both the vehicle and the cigarettes were handed over to the South African Revenue Service/Customs at the Beitbridge Port of Entry.

The Officer Commanding Joint Tactical Headquarters Limpopo Colonel Choene Samuel Mabotja commended the members for the job well done.





