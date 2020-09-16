More migrants drown off Libya

Two dozen migrants and refugees on a rubber dinghy trying to cross from Libya to Europe are believed drowned after their boat capsized, the UN International Organisation on Migration said.

Three boats are thought to have departed from Libya’s Zawiyah on Sunday. The Libyan coastguard found 45 people on two and brought them back but the third capsized, IOM’s Safa Msehli said at a Geneva briefing.

“Two bodies were retrieved and a few survivors reported to IOM staff at the disembarkation point so at least 22 others perished,” she said.

Hundreds die each year on the Mediterranean passage and last month 45 Africans perished off Libya in the biggest shipwreck this year.





