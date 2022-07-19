More border patrol successes for SANDF

Stolen vehicles, drugs, illegal immigrants and home appliances have recently been in the crosshairs of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers on Operation Corona border patrol duties.

Captain Moses Semono reports for the SANDF that members of 10 Anti-Aircraft Regiment confiscated home appliances valued at around R116 604 while on border patrol. This included 12 DStv decoders, 60 OpenView decoders, 16 stereo amplifiers, pot sets, etc. All these were confiscated at Malalahoek Riverbank in Limpopo by soldiers on foot patrol. The suspects carrying the goods fled across the border back into Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, the other members, who were strategically deployed on Maladrift Crossing, confiscated a Toyota Legend 50 bakkie valued at R1 699 999. The vehicle was reported stolen in Krugersdorp in Gauteng.

Elsewhere, Lieutenant Mokgoshi Makena reports that crime in the Drakensberg region has escalated, as recorded by SANDF soldiers. On 15 July, 8 South African Infantry Battalion, Alpha Company deployed at the Maluti Operational Base established a roadblock with Matatiele SA Police Service and traffic officials.

During the course of the operation, 281 people and 161 vehicles were stopped and searched, and 27 people were issued R17 100 worth of fines for violating various traffic rules. One person was arrested for possession of 5.8 kg of dagga with an estimated value of R25 150. One White Foton minibus was impounded for transporting personnel without a PDP.







At the Qachasnek Border Post, SANDF members apprehended 40 undocumented persons for crossing the border illegally from Lesotho to South Africa. They were handed over to Qachasnek border Police to be deported back to Lesotho.