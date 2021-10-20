Massive cocaine bust off Senegal

Senegal seized more than two tons of pure cocaine from a ship off its Atlantic coast, the navy said, in the West African country’s largest ever cocaine bust.

The 2 026 kg of cocaine found on a ship 363 km off the coast by naval forces backed by air support from the French air force, the navy said in a statement.

The ship had five crew members aboard, it added.

Drug smugglers typically use West Africa as a transshipment point for cocaine en route from South America to Europe.

In January, authorities in neighbouring Gambia seized nearly three tons of cocaine from a shipment of industrial salt originating in Ecuador.







Morocco police on Monday seized 1 335 kg of cocaine concealed in a container ship in Tangier Med Port.