KZN premier commits to stopping cross-border crime

KwaZulu-Natal has the distinction of being one of two South African provinces bordering two neighbouring countries adding demonstrably to its exposure to cross-border crime.

Recognition of this came from provincial premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube. She spoke out, according to SAnews, against the “scourge” when addressing the funeral of slain UMhlabuyalingana Society against Crime chairperson Judah Mthethwa, shot dead at his Manguzi home.

The government news agency reports the provincial premier as saying her administration was combining all available resources to address vehicle theft, cross-border crimes and crime in general to build safer communities not only in uMkhanyakude, but also across the province.

Rampant vehicle theft in uMkhanyakude District prompted government to make interventions including upgrading Manguzi Police Station, increasing the number of police vehicles available, opening a mobile police station in the Skhemelele area and increasing police deployments.

She assured mourners and the community that government would continue to work with them addressing crime and in dismantling vehicle theft syndicates.

“We must continue to work together to root out criminal elements in our communities. Government will play its part and we urge the people of uMkhanyakude to work with us to ensure perpetrators of cross-border crimes and the heinous murder of Judah Mthethwa are brought to book,” she is quoted as saying.

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) via its ongoing Operation Corona border protection deployment has a company each deployed in KwaZulu-Natal where it borders Eswatini and Mozambique. In addition to regularly preventing illegal immigrants from entering South Africa, soldiers working in conjunction with police and private security companies stop any number of stolen vehicles leaving the country. While many of the vehicles are stolen in Gauteng, there are reports of increasing vehicle theft from communities, settlements and villages near international borders.







