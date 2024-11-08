Key stakeholders to convene at South Africa’s Border Management Conference and Expo

On 13 November, the Border Management Authority (BMA) will host the highly anticipated Border Management Conference and Expo, aimed at addressing the multifaceted challenges and opportunities surrounding border security and management in the region.

Set to take place at the CSIR International Convention Centre in Pretoria, this conference promises to gather key stakeholders from government, law enforcement, and the private sector to discuss innovative strategies for enhancing border security while promoting economic growth.

The conference will commence at 08h30 with arrival and registration, followed by an opening address by Simphiwe Hamilton, the Programme Director, and a welcome by Milkor CEO Phuti Jackson Mampa. The keynote address will be delivered by the Honourable Leon Amos Schreiber, Minister of Home Affairs of South Africa, who will set the tone for discussions on the critical role of border management in national security.

Dr Michael Nakampe Masiapato, Commissioner of the Border Management Authority, will bring his considerable expertise in border management to discuss “The Role of Border Management in National Security,” addressing threats such as terrorism and organised crime.

The agenda features a diverse lineup of sessions focused on pressing issues related to border management. For the morning session, Ratilal Rowji, CEO of Global Command & Control Technologies, will present on integrated command and control technologies that enhance border patrol and surveillance, and Willem Else from the Institute for Security Studies will discuss the real threat to cross border terrorism in South Africa.

The focus will then shift to a look at Cross-Border Trade and Economic Growth with sessions on immigration anti-corruption and ethical challenges in African border management. Notable speakers include Advocate Andy Mothibi from the Special Investigating Unit and a panel featuring experts from various sectors discussing trade facilitation within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The afternoon sessions will delve into cybersecurity threats and strategies for safeguarding critical technology infrastructure. Armand Kruger, Head of Cybersecurity at NEC XON, will lead a discussion on securing vital systems against emerging cyber threats. This will be followed by a panel focusing on combating financial crimes in the digital age.

A significant portion of the conference will address human trafficking and smuggling issues, with a presentation by Lieutenant General Fannie Masemola, National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), emphasising law enforcement strategies and regional cooperation.

Isaac Motale from Lerumo will look at how private sector collaboration with government can improve efficiency and security in border management (public-private partnerships), and a panel discussion on evolving threats to national security will examine terrorism, transnational crime, cyber threats, and the illicit flow of goods and people as well as the need for modernised border infrastructure, interagency coordination, and intelligence sharing.

The conference will conclude with a cocktail function, providing attendees with an opportunity to network and discuss collaborative efforts in border management. This event is expected to foster partnerships between public agencies and private sector players, enhancing overall efficiency and security at South Africa’s borders.

As South Africa grapples with evolving security challenges, the Border Management Conference and Expo stands as a crucial platform for dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders. By addressing both security concerns and economic opportunities, this event aims to pave the way for more effective border management practices that balance national security with trade facilitation. Participants can look forward to engaging discussions that could shape the future landscape of border management in South Africa and beyond.

For enquiries or to register to attend the 2024 Border Management Conference, please call 011 467 3341 or email [email protected]

Click here to view the full programme.

.