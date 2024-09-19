Integrated Border Management Command and Control Trailer launched at AAD

Conqueror, DCD Protected Mobility, and Global Command and Control Technology (GC2T) have partnered to develop an advanced Border Management Command and Control Trailer to provide a mobile, secure, and versatile solution for real-time border surveillance and operational command.

The companies, exhibiting their new solution at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2024 exhibition at Air Force Base Waterkloof, said their solution will enhance national security and border protection capabilities with cutting-edge technology and mobility.

Conqueror, as the trailer builder, contributes its expertise in designing durable and adaptable trailers to support the operational demands of border management. “Their focus on rugged construction and customizability will ensure the trailer integrates seamlessly with advanced command and control technologies for enhanced mobility and functionality,” the companies said in a statement.

DCD Protected Mobility contributes their vehicle manufacturing experience and marketing network to promote the Border Management Command and Control Trailer to key defence and security markets.

GC2T contributes its command and control technology expertise, providing the systems needed for real-time communication, situational awareness, and decision-making in border management operations.

“Their integration of cutting- edge software and secure communication solutions ensure the trailer operates as a highly effective, mobile command centre,” the companies concluded.