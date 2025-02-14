Innovative technologies and strategies for border control in South Africa

South Africa’s borders have long served as a crucial gateway for commerce, tourism, and immigration. Today, with risks growing from transnational organized crime, human trafficking, and smuggling, the need to comprehensively revamp border security has never been more pressing. The country is now at the cusp of a technological revolution in border control, embracing state-of-the-art innovations to seal its porous borders. From AI-operated surveillance drones, blockchain-based immigration systems to sophisticated biometric identification, these new technologies will improve border security, curtail illegal trade, and facilitate efficient immigration processes.

Brigadier General Athlenda Mathe the South African Police Service (SAPS) National Spokesperson heralded the revolution already afoot.

She revealed that, “the Border Management Authority is currently developing and rolling out the Biometric Movement Control System”.

“This system will replace the Enhanced Movement Control System, eMCS, which has reached the end of its life. The BMCS allows for the capturing of fingerprint and facial biometric data of all travellers entering or exiting South Africa. Such biometric data will be instrumental in tracing the movement of travellers and hence improving national security.

According to Brigadier Gen. Mathe, another essential component of this integrated security approach involves the SAPS Border Policing Unit’s operations across borders.

“The 71 ports of entry each execute weekly operations related to the prevention and investigation of transnational crimes, which also include human trafficking, drug smuggling, and illegal firearm movements, stolen vehicles, and precious resources. Profiling suspicious vehicles from high-risk countries and coordination with neighbouring nations are ways in which SAPS strives to further curtail the activities across its borders,” she said.

The BMA’s Deputy Commissioner for Communications and Marketing, Mmemme Mogotsi, emphasized modernization. “We submitted an application for funding via the Criminal Assets Recovery Account (CARA) and were approved for R150 million to purchase much-needed equipment,” she said.

“The funds have been apportioned for needed equipment including: drones, vessels, body cameras, bio-security scanners, rifles, tactical helmets and binoculars.

“Through these investments, we have prioritized collaboration with the SANDF, Traditional Leaders, and community stakeholders in an effort to strengthen our border security framework,” Mogotsi added.

She highlighted that this collaborative approach extends to international cooperation. The BMA’s memorandum of understanding with INTERPOL exemplifies South Africa’s intention to strengthen relationships with global law enforcement agencies.

