Home Affairs minister admits there is corruption at SA ports of entry

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber informed a Parliamentary questioner “we are not in denial that most of our ports of entry are faced with a corruption problem”.

His written reply to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) National Assembly (NA) public representative Thapelo Mogale adds the rider that measures to “curb and eliminate corruption” continue. One is the biometric movement control system (BMCS) which, with advanced technology such as body cameras, drones (unmanned aerial vehicles) and CCTV will assist the Border Management Authority (BMA) to detect “acts of corruption as they occur”.

Another is the Border Management and Immigration Anti-Corruption Forum constituted by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU), BMA and the Department of Home Affairs (DHA). It, according to the Ministerial response, will assist in developing strategies and measures aimed at dealing with corruption in the border environment, concentrating on “the immigration space”.

