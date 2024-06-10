High-tech helps Madikwe keep poachers in check

Further proof high-tech is the way forward to combatting rhino poaching comes from Madikwe Game Reserve in South Africa’s North West province.
The reserve is, by way of a multi-pronged partnership, countering rhino poaching and boosting the success of its rewilding techniques for this Big Five species.
A five-way technical collaboration has since 2021 seen the convergence of ground-based tools and satellite technology lead to 16 suspected rhino poaching arrests. Additionally, information provided by the high-tech solution helps in management and restoration of the reserve’s 750 sq km wilderness.
