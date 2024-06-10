High-tech helps Madikwe keep poachers in check

Further proof high-tech is the way forward to combatting rhino poaching comes from Madikwe Game Reserve in South Africa’s North West province.

The reserve is, by way of a multi-pronged partnership, countering rhino poaching and boosting the success of its rewilding techniques for this Big Five species.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a072f88d&cb=78945' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=10&cb=78945&n=a072f88d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A five-way technical collaboration has since 2021 seen the convergence of ground-based tools and satellite technology lead to 16 suspected rhino poaching arrests. Additionally, information provided by the high-tech solution helps in management and restoration of the reserve’s 750 sq km wilderness.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a09a9fee&cb=98765' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=9&cb=98765&n=a09a9fee' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.