Half a dozen stolen luxury vehicles recovered on SA borders

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has applauded members deployed in Mpumalanga near the Mozambican border who have intercepted and recovered six high-end vehicles before being smuggled into Mozambique.

The SANDF said the vehicles were recovered between Saturday 11 December and Thursday 16 December. Soldiers from 7 South African Infantry Battalion are currently deployed on the border, and were conducting routine patrols along the South Africa/Mozambique borderline when they noticed the vehicles. When they stopped them, the occupants abandoned the vehicles and ran off into the bush.

The six recovered vehicles consist of Toyota Hilux double-cab bakkies and a Toyota Fortuner. They were handed over to the SA Police Service for further investigation.

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Thandi Modise, the Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Thabang Makwetla, the Secretary for Defence, Ambassador Sonto Kudjoe, the Chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya, and members of the Military Command congratulated the soldiers involved in the recovery.







The SANDF said it is encouraging to see members of the SANDF serve South Africa and its people during the festive season and beyond.