Government condemns rhino poaching

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has condemned the continued poaching of rhino, as this month’s statistics show that 24 rhino were poached since the beginning of December.

According to this month’s statistics, provinces that have reported carcasses include KwaZulu-Natal with six, Western Cape with four, Mpumalanga with seven and the Kruger National Park with seven.

“In the first 14 days of December, nine alleged poachers were arrested. The department commends the work being done by rangers and security officials over the festive period to stem the killing of rhino,” the department said on Tuesday.

The department will in early 2022 provide an update on the total number of rhino killed this year for their horn.







“Members of the public are encouraged to assist with any information that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of poachers by calling 10111 or the environmental crime hotline on 0800 205 005,” the department said.