Good start to Corona tour of duty by 121 SAI

Mtubatuba-based 121 SA Infantry Battalion did not have to move far when taking up border protection deployment in northern KwaZulu-Natal and it appears local knowledge paid off netting 40kg plus of dagga and recovering a high-end German sedan.

In its first week of the current Operation Corona rotation, Alpha Company soldiers on foot patrol found two bags of dagga (5,6kg worth an estimated R17 000) near Mshololo temporary base. The dagga was being carried by a woman who dropped it and ran back across the eSwatini border.

Another Alpha Company platoon doing vehicle checks west of Sitilo temporary base stopped a Mercedes-Benz for inspection and found 15kg of dagga in three bags in the boot.

Another foot patrol on the eSwatini border found three more bags of dagga with a total mass of 22kg, worth R65 500.

All the confiscated drugs, the vehicle and one suspect were handed to police at Pongola.





