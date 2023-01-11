French warship seizes illegal drugs in North Arabian Sea

A French warship has seized illegal drugs worth a total estimated US street value of $24 million from a fishing vessel transiting international waters in the North Arabian Sea in the latest confiscation in the region.

French Marine Nationale frigate FS Guépratte (F714) was patrolling regional waters in support of Combined Task Force (CTF) 150 when it seized 3 492 kilograms of hashish and 472 kilograms of heroin from the fishing vessel on 27 December, Combined Maritime Forces reported.

Led by the Royal Saudi Navy, CTF 150 is one of four task forces organized under the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), the largest international naval partnership in the world consisting of 34 member-nations.

CMF has seized nearly $1 billion worth of illicit narcotics since 2021 while patrolling international waters in the Middle East.

Guépratte previously seized 271 kilograms of heroin from another fishing vessel while patrolling the Gulf of Oman in February 2022.







In November last year, the US Navy’s guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze seized an estimated $20 million worth of illegal drugs from a fishing vessel while patrolling the Gulf of Aden in support of Combined Task Force (CTF) 153, established by the Combined Maritime Forces in April last year to boost multinational collaboration in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb and Gulf of Aden.