Drugs seized at OR Tambo airport

Customs officers of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) have seized 23 kg of narcotics disguised as moulded artwork with an estimated street value of R37 million at the cargo sheds of the OR Tambo International Airport.

The customs officers were doing their inspection rounds last week when they came across a box headed for New Zealand.

The box contained items of moulded artwork, which looked suspicious. The officers used a narcotics test kit and some of the items tested positive for crystal meth, which weighed 10 kg.

A test by the South African Police Service (SAPS) on other items tested positive for fentanyl, which weighed 13 kg. The narcotics were handed over the SAPS for further investigation.

In a statement on Saturday, SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter praised the vigilance of the customs officers who detected the narcotics.

“SARS Customs will spare no effort in stopping the export or import of narcotics and any illegal substance which cause so much pain and hardship for families, particularly their youth.

“Drug smugglers must know that our Customs Division is fully committed to this objective, and will act without fear or favour against those criminals involved in the drugs trade. They must know that they will face the full might of the law,” Kieswetter said.