Drone technology boosts border security over festive season

The use of drone technology has boosted South Africa’s border security efforts, with operations at ports of entry this festive season having been improved as a result.

Speaking at a briefing on Friday on the Border Management Authority (BMA) festive season operations, Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber said the use of drones at five ports of entry on a pilot basis made an immediate and visible impact.

Schreiber said the piloting of new technology, including drones and body cameras, has demonstrated the power of digital transformation to secure and enhance border management.

