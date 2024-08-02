Dehorning given as reason for slight drop in rhino poaching

The GNU (Government of National Unity) minister leading South Africa’s conservation efforts was able to report a decrease in rhino poached numbers for the first half of the year, driven in part by extensive dehorning in KwaZulu-Natal.

The decrease, Dion George said in a Thursday (1 August) statement, was slight – two – down to 229 from the corresponding 231 last year. This came with what he called “a significant drop” in May and June: 21 and 22 compared to 42 and 34 for the first six months of last year.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a072f88d&cb=78945' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=10&cb=78945&n=a072f88d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The reduced loss is thought to be attributable to the dehorning of rhino populations in KwaZulu-Natal and specifically in Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park where over a thousand rhinos have been dehorned since April 2024.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a09a9fee&cb=98765' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=9&cb=98765&n=a09a9fee' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.