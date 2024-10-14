Customs seizes R25 million worth of cocaine at OR Tambo International Airport

Customs officials of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) have made a substantial cocaine bust at the OR Tambo International Airport, with a street value of some R25 million.

According to SARS, 47 cocaine bricks – weighing some 50 kg – were stuffed in a bag that was spotted by officials and airport security on a carousel for a flight from Sao Paolo in Brazil and heading to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“SARS Customs officers inspected the luggage bag and saw suspicious looking objects in the bag. These objects tested positive for narcotics. There were no passengers accompanying the bag and no arrests were made. The South African Police Service (SAPS) will now investigate the matter after everything was handed over to them,” SARS said.

