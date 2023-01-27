Corona ops net five stolen vehicles

South African infantry soldiers deployed on border protection duties have recovered vehicles, including a Volvo tractor/trailer, valued at over R4 million to date in January.

Units involved were 5 SA Infantry (SAI) Battalion from Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, and 15 SA Infantry (SAI) Battalion of Thohoyandou.

Based on the South Africa/Mozambique border in KwaZulu-Natal, the 5 SAI infantrymen and women, working with SA Police Service personnel from Manguzi, recovered an abandoned Toyota Hilux stolen in Hluhluwe and deserted in their area of operations.

With one recovery complete the soldiers en route back to base came across what appeared to be a stolen Toyota Quantum. A search revealed it was, and was carrying six undocumented people.

The unit’s tally for January had another addition when a Toyota Rav 4 was recovered in the Phelindaba area of northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Soldiers from the Limpopo unit are deployed along the South Africa/Mozambique border in Mpumalanga responsible for the Macadamia area of operations.







Also working with police, they recovered a stolen Volvo tractor and its trailer which, was valued at R3.3 million. Their second success within days saw a stolen Toyota Hilux abandoned on the Coppersdale Road recovered and handed to police awaiting identification and claiming by the legal owner.