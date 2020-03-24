Cigarette trafficker arrested at border post

A 31-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Lehurutshe Magistrates’ Court on charges of smuggling counterfeit cigarettes.

The suspect was arrested on Friday by police at the Kopfontein border post in North West.

Police were conducting inspection at the port of entry when they stopped a courier company Isuzu bakkie for a search.

Police found 75 master boxes of cigarettes with an estimated value of R1.25 million.

The driver was arrested and charged with contravening Section (180) and Section 15(1) (a) of the Customs and Excise Act, 1964.

Acting North West Provincial Commissioner, Major General Ryno Naidoo, welcomed the arrest and commended the police for their vigilance.

He said the arrest and seizure will send a clear message that transnational crimes will not be tolerated and perpetrators will not be spared.





