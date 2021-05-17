Cannabis and cocaine seized in big Niger and South Africa drug busts

Drugs with a street value of nearly 100 million euros have been seized in operations in Africa and the Middle East, including two major busts that show how traffickers are packing larger loads into their shipments, Interpol said on Monday.

Interpol worked with customs and police officials from 41 countries for two operations in March and April that coordinated enforcement action at borders and other hotspots.

In Niger, authorities seized 17 tonnes of cannabis resin, worth around 31 million euros ($37 million), from warehouses in the capital Niamey. The drugs, destined for Libya, represent the largest bust in the West African country’s history, Interpol said in a statement.

In South Africa, the police seized 973 cocaine bricks worth around 32 million euros from a fishing vessel and arrested ten people, Interpol said. The police said the haul was one of South Africa’s largest.







Some 287 people were arrested in those operations and other ones with smaller hauls over the two months, Interpol said.