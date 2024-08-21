Border guards nab man with 34 passports

A routine inspection by Border Management Authority (BMA) border guards at the busy Lebombo port of entry (PoE) this week netted no less than 34 passports in possession of a single person.

A BMA statement has it the multiple passports – 32 Mozambican and two Angolan – along with “bank notes” were found on the suspect, whose nationality is not given. “A case of possession of suspected stolen property has been opened and further investigations are underway to determine the origins of the passports,” according to the statement which terms the arrest “significant”.

BMA Commissioner Michael Masiapato is reported as saying the arrest is a message to “illegal facilitators who continue to undermine the border control system” adding the Authority will continue “charging them criminally with aiding and abetting as prescribed by the Immigration Act”.

