BMA ready to roll-out safe movement of people and goods over the festive season

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has developed a comprehensive plan to deal with the movement of people and goods across South Africa’s ports of entry during the festive season, using collaboration, technology (including drones) and increased visibility.

“The plans laid out are reassuring that the BMA and stakeholders are ready for a seamless movement of the expected increased volumes of people and goods into and out of the country. The adoption of technology as a force multiplier is a welcomed intervention in the context of the increased fiscal pressures that hinder maximum deployment of human resources to the ports of entry,” said Mosa Chabane, the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs.

The committee on 26 November received an update on the readiness of the BMA and the Department of Home Affairs to handle the increased volumes of people and goods during the upcoming festive season.

The committee welcomed the assurance that the BMA will be operating Unmanned Aerial Systems (drones) to monitor congestions, illegal movement of people across the border line and any acts that require interventions. “The committee has been steadfast in its insistence that the BMA must consider such interventions as they will assist the Authority to be agile and respond timeously to incidents,” it said in a statement.

