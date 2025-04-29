BMA officials nabbed in Beitbridge sting

Two Border Management Authority (BMA) Immigration officials, together with several other suspects, are facing charges of corruption after being arrested at an intelligence-driven operation at the Beitbridge Port of Entry.

The operation conducted by the BMA resulted in the arrest of the two BMA Immigration officials, five undocumented foreign nationals and two suspected facilitators involved in the alleged unlawful entry of persons into the Republic, and the contravention of the Immigration Act.

The operation, executed on Tuesday 22 April at approximately 09:00, was led by two executive members of the BMA following extensive movement monitoring and the deployment of advanced technological surveillance at the port.

After confirming suspicious behaviour, the executives immediately contacted South African Police Service (SAPS) Detectives in Musina, the Limpopo Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit and the Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) to process the case further.

During the operation, the executives observed a white Mercedes-Benz taxi parked near a shop at the port. Two BMA Immigration officials, a 61-year-old female and a 44-year-old male, were seen engaging with the facilitator and subsequently allowed the taxi to pass through, allegedly after receiving a bribe.

The vehicle was intercepted shortly thereafter and was found to be transporting 18 passengers, 13 of whom held valid travel documents, while five were undocumented foreign nationals.

A female passenger and the taxi driver, believed to have facilitated the illegal entry, were also arrested.

All nine suspects were charged with corruption and appeared before the Musina Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. The five undocumented individuals face additional charges under the Immigration Act.

The BMA has since suspended the two implicated officials, pending the outcome of both internal disciplinary processes and the criminal investigation.

Acting Commissioner of the BMA, Jane Thupana, has commended the proactive involvement of the BMA executive team on the ground and reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to cleaning up the system.

“This operation reflects the BMA’s firm stance against corruption within its ranks. I applaud the executive members for leading from the front and taking decisive action to restore integrity at one of our busiest ports,” Thupana said.

“We are resolute in disrupting illegal facilitation networks and holding every official accountable to the highest standards of conduct,” Thupana said.

She said the operation strengthens the BMA’s resolve to roll out body-worn cameras (BWCs) across all ports of entry. During the Easter period, 40 body cameras were deployed across various sites, enhancing monitoring capabilities and supporting real-time accountability.

“The implementation of body cameras is not just about oversight: it’s about protecting both the official and the public, and ensuring that every interaction at our ports is transparent, lawful and traceable,” she said.

Beitbridge port of entry remains South Africa’s busiest land border and a key commercial gateway into the African continent.

With increased movements expected during the return leg of the Easter travel period, the BMA continued to intensify its operational presence at ports and along the borderline, with a strong focus on intercepting illegal movement and dismantling facilitation syndicates.

For more security news, visit ProtectionWeb.