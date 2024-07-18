BMA intercepts 296 000 individuals, 303 vehicles

Newly appointed Minister of Home Affairs Dr Leon Schreiber announced during his department’s budget speech that the Border Management Agency (BMA) had on 1 June deployed an additional 400 Junior Border Guards.
Having completed their eight-month training programme, the Junior Border Guards had been deployed at “key and vulnerable land ports of entry,” namely Beitbridge, Lebombo, Kosi Bay, Maseru and Ficksburg.
The primary tasks for which the Junior Border Guards are responsible are the “scourge of illegal entry, the smuggling of illicit cigarettes, stolen high-value vehicles, and stock theft.”
