BMA Commissioner calls for private sector involvement to help with SA’s border management

Dr Mike Masiapato, Border Management Authority (BMA) Commissioner, has called for public-private partnerships to improve the management of South Africa’s borders, as the BMA “was never meant to work alone”.

Speaking at the Border Management Conference and Expo 2024 at the CSIR International Convention Centre on Wednesday 13 November, Masiapato said the issue of border management remains one of the most critical subjects for any nation and in South Africa border management is not just about securing borders but also creating a framework that promotes national safety, economic activity, and a sustainable environment.

In an increasingly globalised economy, South Africa’s prosperity depends on its ability to connect with other nations. “Beyond security, our borders are key to South Africa’s economic prosperity as they facilitate trade and commerce,” Masiapato said.

“National security lies at the very heart of our mission statement as the BMA for the fact that we are playing a very critical role safeguarding our nation from threats such as terrorism, trafficking, organised crime, the smuggling of goods, and illegal migration. These kind of threats, if not mitigated, have the potential to destabilise communities, harm individuals, and undermine the integrity of the nation,” Masiapato told conference attendees.

He added that border security is an interagency matter, with the BMA a frontline entity while key government departments provide policy directives, for example the Department of Home Affairs (visas and immigration policy), Department of Agriculture (import/export directives), and Department of Health (screening directives) etc.

Other key pieces in the border management puzzle include the South African Police Service, South African National Defence Force, and South African Revenue Service. “By sharing information, resources, and expertise, we are able to respond more effectively to threats,” the Commissioner said, as each entity brings specialist knowledge to the table.

Regarding private industry, Masiapato said the role of the private sector cannot be underestimated as those working in logistics, supply chain management etc. bring valuable expertise to the table. “By fostering public-private partnerships we can enhance border security, improve efficiencies, and create systems that benefit trade and national security. We are actively seeking partnerships with technology firms, logistics firms etc. so we can enhance smart borders.”

The Commissioner gave an example of using iris scanning to pass through immigration control rather than using traditional passports (in 2004, the UK trialled its Iris Recognition Immigration System to provide automated clearance through UK immigration for certain frequent travellers, for example).

“As an advanced economy we must be able to move with speed and be trailblazer on the continent. Together we can create a framework where goods move efficiently, where goods move and business thrives. We can’t have trucks queuing for ten days,” Masiapato said. The BMA is working to speed up movement at points of entry, including working with neighbouring countries. At the Oshoek border crossing with Eswatini, the BMA synchronised processes and reduced waiting times for trucks from nine hours to ten minutes, Masiapato explained, saying long truck queues are a thing of the past.

“The complexity of border challenges means we must build strong alliances across government, the private sector, and international partners. Public-private partnerships represent a crucial component of our strategy for the future,” Masiapato said. The private sector can, with their expertise, resources and technology, help the BMA achieve its objectives. “Tech companies can help us with data analytics, border surveillance, risk assessment, faster and more efficient trade routes.”

“I therefore invite each one of you here today to join in our mission to seek to secure our borders,” Masiapato told conference attendees. “Together we can make South Africa’s borders a model for security, efficiency and sustainability.”

The importance of private sector collaboration was also emphasised by Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber, who gave the keynote address at the Border Management Conference. He noted that public-private partnerships are envisioned for the redevelopment of six key land border posts.

“Businesses and industries play a critical role in bolstering the capabilities of the BMA. From logistics and transportation to security and technology, the private sector brings valuable expertise and resources that complement our efforts in managing South Africa’s borders effectively,” the Minister said.

“By working with logistics companies, for instance, we can more effectively monitor the movement of goods and manage the flow of trade, which helps reduce congestion and improves service delivery. Collaboration with security firms enables us to enhance surveillance, monitor high-risk areas, and respond quickly to incidents. Technology firms are also key players in this effort, helping us integrate digital solutions that make border processing faster and more secure.

“Advanced analytics, biometric verification, and real-time data sharing with private sector stakeholders will enable us to respond to threats more efficiently and enhance the accuracy of our documentation and immigration processes.

“By creating public-private partnerships, we will encourage the development of a border management framework that serves both public interests and private sector growth,” Schreiber said.