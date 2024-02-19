Beware scammers using BMA identification

Not six months after it was launched, the latest addition to South Africa’s security architecture – the Border Management Authority (BMA) – finds itself targeted by scammers more interested in money than territorial sovereignty.

Using the same modus operandi employed on any number of government departments and entities, BMA identification is put on documents purporting to be either quotations for equipment or requests for upfront payment for non-existent services. “The fraudsters,” a BMA statement has it, “use fictitious documents containing logos such as official purchase order/s, letters and contracts”.

“The BMA advises service providers to verify all RFQs (requests for quotations) and orders by calling the BMA using contact details on https://www.bma.gov.za to ascertain authenticity prior to responding to any RFQs or orders to avoid falling prey to these fraudsters.”

As a further protection measure the agency notes it does not charge fees for database registration forms, quotations or tender documentation adding “prospective suppliers / bidders are cautioned to contact the organisation when they suspect any scam or receive fictitious documents with the BMA logo or details”.

“Be vigilant of fraudsters and report them to the National Anti-Corruption Hotline (0800 701 701),” said Mmemme Mogotsi, BMA Deputy Assistant Commissioner: Communication and Marketing.