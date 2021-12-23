Abalone poachers nabbed in Table Mountain National Park

Following the recent deployment of an Airbus H125 helicopter to Table Mountain National, three poachers have been apprehended in an anti-poaching operation in the Cape of Good Hope section of the Park.

Park manager Frans van Rooyen said that the Sea, Air and Mountain (SEAM) Special Operations Rangers together with the recently deploy airbus H125 rotary-winged aircraft, had been working together to fight the scourge of abalone poaching within the Cape of Good Hope section this past week.

The three poachers arrested were linked to the illegal harvesting of abalone and diving gear was confiscated.

Van Rooyen said all confiscated items were booked with the SA Police Service. A case of poaching has been opened with the SAPS in Simon’s Town.

“Thank you to the SEAM Team rangers, K9 unit and the SANParks pilots for a spectacular job well done,” said Van Rooyen.

The remainder of the SEAM team have been deployed across the Park to various locations in support visible policing operations during the festive season.







The recently formed Sea, Air and Mountain (SEAM) Special Operations Ranger team and K9 unit includes dogs provided by Paramount K9 Solutions. The new team will cover multiple functions, including visitor safety, search and rescue and combating illicit wildlife crime such as abalone poaching.