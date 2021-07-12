VSE Corporation continues to provide technical support for Egyptian Navy

Virginia-headquartered VSE Corporation has been awarded a $41 million contract to deliver technical support to the Egyptian Navy.

The United States Department of Defence announced the contract on 2 July, saying the follow-on technical support contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to the government of Egypt.

“The contractor shall provide in-country technical assistance team (ICTAT) support to include technical, logistics, training, and facilities and administration support to the Egyptian Navy for work on multiple ship platforms. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $77 554 810.

“Work will be performed in Alexandria, Egypt (50%); and Alexandria, Virginia (50%), and is expected to be completed by June 2023. If all options are exercised, work will continue through June 2023.”







Shephard Media reported in July 2019 that VSE was providing engineering services support via the Foreign Military Sales system to the Egyptian Navy for Oliver Hazard Perry class frigates, fast missile craft, coastal minehunters and 25 metre and 28 metre Fast Patrol Craft.