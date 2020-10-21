USS Roosevelt port visit in Algeria demonstrates global maritime partnership

The Arleigh Burke guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) conducted a port visit in Algiers, Algeria, on 18 October.

“Algeria plays a central role in the security of the Mediterranean,” said Rear Admiral Michael Baze, director of maritime headquarters, US Naval Forces Europe and Africa. “We look forward to strengthening our maritime ties with Algeria to advance our mutual interests in combating malign activity on Africa’s Mediterranean coast.”

Roosevelt, on its first patrol in US Sixth Fleet, conducted maritime security operations off the North African coast.

“Together, this visit and these operations demonstrate US Naval Forces Africa’s steady effort to build global maritime partnerships with African nations in order to improve maritime safety and security in the region,” the US Navy said.

“The US-Algerian partnership is marked by deep mutual respect,” said US Chargé d’Affaires to Algeria Gautam Rana. “Both sides are working together to learn from one another, and we cooperate together closely to encourage stability and prosperity in the region.”

Roosevelt’s visit is the latest in a series of engagements with Algeria. US Army General Stephen Townsend, commander of US Africa Command, met on 23 September with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in Algiers, where the two discussed regional security issues and engagement opportunities. On 1 October, US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper met with President Tebboune, discussing expanding military cooperation between the two countries and the threats from violent extremist organizations in the region and beyond. Secretary Esper’s visit marked the first visit to Algeria by a sitting secretary of defence since 2006.

Roosevelt, outfitted with the Navy’s most recent Advanced Capability Build technology and software upgrades, integrates its weapons and sensors to include Cooperative Engagement Capability; Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile; Mk 15 Close-In Weapons System Block 1B; and the Mk 41 Vertical Launching System, capable of supporting Standard Missile (SM) 3 and newer variants. These capabilities vastly increase the sea-based Ballistic Missile Defence force structure and contribute to NATO’s robust integrated air and missile defence (IAMD) architecture, the US Navy said.







As the first Flight IIA forward-deployed Naval Forces-Europe (FDNF-E) destroyer to join US Sixth Fleet, Roosevelt is deployed with two embarked MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopters, which increase its surface and anti-submarine warfare capabilities.