USS Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams visiting Angola

The US Navy’s expeditionary sea base USS Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams has arrived in Luanda, Angola, for a scheduled port visit.

The Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams (ESB 4) arrived in port on 6 August, after last visiting Angola in November 2022. During this port visit, the ship will build on the US-Angolan partnership by collaborating on maritime security and domain awareness, the US Navy said, while embarked marines will work and train with Angolan partners ashore.

The USS Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams will host a reception for senior Angolan government and military leaders. During this time, the crew will engage in community relations events alongside local partners.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a09a9fee&cb=98765' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=9&cb=98765&n=a09a9fee' border='0' alt='' /></a>

“We are honoured to bring the USS Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams to Luanda, Angola, in support of maritime domain awareness,” said Captain Michael Concannon, commanding officer of the Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams. “Our crew is eager to collaborate with our Angolan partners, sharing knowledge and strengthening our mutual commitment to security and stability in the region. This visit not only enhances our operational readiness but also fosters lasting relationships built on trust and cooperation.”

“Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams will continue its deployment to the African continent, leveraging opportunities to work alongside regional Allies and partners in a variety of exercises and operations. A credible, capable naval presence increases maritime security, and highlights our shared commitment to fostering regional security and stability among partnered and allied nation naval militaries,” the US Navy said.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a072f88d&cb=78945' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=10&cb=78945&n=a072f88d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams completed routine maintenance in Croatia in February before taking part in Exercise Obangame Express 2024 off West Africa in May. The vessel left Rota, Spain, in mid-July, heading south down Africa’s West Coast.

Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams is forward deployed to Souda Bay, Greece and serves as the first US Navy ship assigned to the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) area of responsibility. The ship is capable of conducting expeditionary missions, counter piracy, maritime security, and humanitarian and disaster relief operations.