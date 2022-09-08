USS Hershel “Woody” Williams arrives Namibia

After a brief stop in Cape Town, the US Navy’s Lewis B Puller-class expeditionary sea base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams has arrived in Walvis Bay, Namibia.

The US Navy said the ship arrived in harbour on 3 September, where it was welcomed by the Chargé d’Affaires of the United States Embassy, Jessica Long, alongside a senior leader delegation from US Africa Command. Namibian government and military leaders as well as members from civil society and the international community then came aboard the ship for a tour.

The USS Hershel “Woody” Williams last visited Walvis Bay from 16 to 18 September 2021, when the crew conducted exchanges and participated in joint training with the Namibian Navy.

“Following our last visit to Walvis Bay in 2021, we hoped to continue fostering relationships with our Namibian counterparts,” said Captain Chad Graham, commanding officer of the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams. “We are thrilled to be returning less than a year later, continuing to engage with our partners here and promote security in the region through a consistent maritime presence.”

“The United States and Namibia share a rich bilateral security relationship that dates back to Namibian Independence. Together, the two countries work to ensure security, safety, and freedom of navigation in the Atlantic. Both the United States and Namibia recognize that the future security of these waters is critical for Africa’s prosperity and continued access to global markets,” the US Navy said.







Earlier in 2022, Namibia participated in Exercise Obangame Express, the largest annual maritime security exercise in Western Africa, alongside neighbours like Angola and other partners such as Brazil. “The deployment of the Namibian Navy’s largest vessel, the NS Elephant, in support of Exercise Obangame Express 2022, illustrates not only the willingness of Namibia to partner in this domain, but also its commitment to assume a leadership role, serving as an example to other partners throughout the region. The United Sates Navy takes great pride in its partnership with the Namibian Navy and looks forward to expanding this partnership in the years to come,” said Lieutenant Colonel William Lange, Senior Defence Official and Defence Attaché to the US Embassy in Namibia.