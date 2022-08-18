USS Hershel “Woody” Williams arrives in Tanzania

The US Navy ship USS Hershel “Woody” Williams has arrived in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania for a port visit.

The visit will include engagement opportunities with Tanzanian military and government leaders, including a ship tour and capabilities demonstrations, as well as a Women, Peace and Security event. Additionally, the visit included opportunities for the crew to interact with the local community, US Naval Forces Europe and Africa said when announcing the ship’s arrival on 13 August.

“Tanzania is a key partner for the US to continue its promotion of peace and regional stability throughout East Africa,” said Captain Chad Graham, commanding officer of Hershel “Woody” Williams. “We’re very appreciative of Tanzania for allowing us to make this port visit as we continue operations along the coast.”

This marks the first port visit by a US ship in more a decade and shows the strengthening security cooperation relationship between the US and Tanzania, US Naval Forces Europe and Africa said.

“Security cooperation is a pillar of the US-Tanzania bilateral relationship,” said US Ambassador to Tanzania Donald Wright. “Tanzania plays a leading role in promoting peace and security in the region, and we are grateful that our militaries have such a close and productive partnership.”

Tanzania participated in exercise Cutlass Express in February 2022, a multinational maritime exercise held in East Africa and the Western Indian Ocean. These types of exercises strengthen partnerships and allow countries to work more closely on shared transnational maritime challenges.

USS Hershel “Woody” Williams is the first warship permanently assigned to the US Africa Command area of responsibility.







“The US shares a common interest with African partner nations in ensuring security, safety, and freedom of navigation on the waters surrounding the continent, because these waters are critical for Africa’s prosperity and access to global markets,” US Naval Forces Europe and Africa said.