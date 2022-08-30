USS Hershel “Woody” Williams arrives in Cape Town

The United States Navy’s Lewis B Puller-class expeditionary sea base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams has arrived in Cape Town for a scheduled port visit.

The US Navy reports the vessel arriving on 29 August. During the port visit, the crew is slated to resupply fuel and “promote maritime security through a persistent presence in African waters in close cooperation with African partners.”

“Our frequent stops in South Africa showcase our dedication to our South African counterparts as we work on issues of mutual interest and maritime security within the region,” said Captain Chad Graham, commanding officer of Hershel “Woody” Williams. “We look forward to continuing to build upon the already great relationship between the United States and South Africa.”

This visit builds on Hershel “Woody” Williams’ recent circumnavigation of the African continent. In September 2021, Williams visited Cape Town and participated in engagement opportunities with South African government and military leaders, to include Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) discussions, ship tours, medical exchanges, and musical performances. In October 2021, the ship also became the first expeditionary sea base to complete a voyage repair availability in South Africa.

“The United States sees very clearly the range of interests and values we share with South Africa and the South African National Defense Force (SANDF),” said US Consul General in Cape Town Todd Haskell. “This includes commitment to the rule of law, countering trafficking, addressing shared security threats, and ensuring free and open transit and trade, particularly in the Indo-Pacific.”







Following the port visit, Hershel “Woody” Williams will continue its scheduled deployment within the Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations.