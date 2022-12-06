US Navy seizes large ammunition shipment in Gulf of Oman

US naval forces in the Middle East have intercepted a fishing trawler smuggling more than 50 tons of ammunition rounds, fuses and propellants for rockets in the Gulf of Oman along a maritime route from Iran to Yemen.

Navy personnel operating from expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) discovered the illicit cargo on 1 December during a flag verification boarding, marking US 5th Fleet’s second major illegal weapons seizure within a month.

Forces from Lewis B Puller found more than 1 million rounds of 7.62mm ammunition; 25 000 rounds of 12.7 mm ammunition; nearly 7 000 proximity fuses for rockets; and over 2 100 kilograms of propellant used to launch rocket propelled grenades, the US Navy said.

“This significant interdiction clearly shows that Iran’s unlawful transfer of lethal aid and destabilizing behaviour continues,” said Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US Naval Forces Central Command, US 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces. “US naval forces remain focused on deterring and disrupting dangerous and irresponsible maritime activity in the region.”

The direct or indirect supply, sale or transfer of weapons to the Houthis in Yemen violates UN Security Council Resolution 2216 and international law.

US 5th Fleet previously intercepted a fishing vessel illegally shipping lethal aid from Iran to Yemen on 8 November. US Coast Guard ship USCGC John Scheuerman (WPC 1146) and guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) intercepted the vessel in the Gulf of Oman.

A weeklong search assisted by patrol coastal ship USS Hurricane (PC 3) and Navy explosive ordnance disposal technicians from US 5th Fleet’s Task Force 56 discovered more than 70 tons of ammonium perchlorate, a powerful oxidizer commonly used to make rocket and missile fuel as well as explosives. US forces also found more than 100 tons of urea fertilizer, a chemical compound with agricultural applications that is also known for use as an explosive precursor.







The US 5th Fleet operating area includes 21 countries, the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandeb and Suez Canal.