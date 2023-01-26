US Coast Guard vessel Spencer arrives in Togo

The US Coast Guard’s Famous-class medium endurance cutter Spencer has arrived in Lome, Togo, following a stop in Dakar whilst on a scheduled deployment to the region.

The USCGC Spencer arrived in Togo on 25 January, days after departing Dakar, Senegal, following a scheduled port visit.

The vessel stopped in Dakar on 17 January. Spencer’s visit included meetings with Captain Karim Mara, Senegalese deputy chief of naval staff, as well as leaders from the Senegalese Navy and the US Office of Security Cooperation. Prior to the port visit, Spencer embarked maritime counterparts from Cabo Verde, Senegal and The Gambia for a security patrol to identify and deter illegal, unreported, unregulated (IUU) fishing as well as build living marine resource enforcement capacity with African partner nations, the US Navy said.

“We were able to build maritime domain awareness with our partners by establishing an offshore law enforcement presence that demonstrated Cabo Verde’s, Senegal’s, and The Gambia’s commitment to maritime security and living marine resource enforcement. We did this by conducting combined maritime law enforcement operations and effectively communicating and coordinating with each country’s Maritime Operations Center,” said Commander Corey Kerns, Spencer’s commanding officer.

“Senegal and the United States share a proud history of promoting peace and security in Africa. Later this month, Senegal will participate in the Naval Forces Africa (NAVAF)-led exercise Obangame Express 2023, the largest annual maritime security exercise in Western Africa. These types of exercises strengthen partnerships and allow countries to work more closely on shared transnational maritime challenges,” the US Navy said.







“The United States and Senegal enjoy an exceptional security partnership that bolsters our shared efforts to promote peace and security in West Africa, combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, and protect marine resources,” said Mike Raynor, US Ambassador to Senegal. “The arrival of USCGC Spencer to Dakar reflects that robust partnership.”