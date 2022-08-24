US Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk visits Ghana

The US Coast Guard’s Famous-class medium endurance cutter USCGC Mohawk has arrived in Tema, Ghana, for a scheduled port visit following similar stops at other nations’ ports in the region.

US Naval Forces Europe-Africa Public Affairs said the vessel arrived in Ghana on 23 August and the visit will include engagement opportunities with Ghanaian military and government leaders, including ship tours and a reception aboard Mohawk.

“We look forward to continuing to build upon our shared interests in security cooperation,” said Commander Andrew Pate, commanding officer aboard USCGC Mohawk (WMEC 913). “We are stronger when we work together to address the shared transnational maritime challenges in the region.”

“Ghana continues to demonstrate its leadership and commitment to regional security. We are very proud of the security cooperation partnership that we enjoy,” said Lieutenant Commander Michael Vallianos, acting OSC chief to the US Embassy Accra. “We look forward to increasing bi-lateral and regional engagements such as the Mohawk visit, as Ghana continues to export stability throughout the region.”

This month Ghana also hosted the US-Danish led Maritime Operations Planning Workshop (MOPW) in Accra. MOPW allows junior officers from African navies and coast guards to exchange operational planning experiences and collaborate on real-world operations.

In March, Ghana participated in exercise Obangame Express 2022, the largest annual maritime security exercise in Western Africa.

The Mohawk earlier in August visited Cote d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Sierra Leone, and Nigeria. The vessel arrived in Lagos, Nigeria, on 18 August and was scheduled to take part in military exercises and training and engage with the Nigerian Navy.

“Maritime security is critical to regional security and stability,” said Pate during the Nigerian visit. “Mohawk’s visit is an opportunity to collaborate on our shared goals, and reiterate our commitment to improving maritime security, stability, and prosperity of our allies and partners.”

Nigeria maintains the largest navy in the Gulf of Guinea region and is critical to security and stability in Africa. In March, Nigeria participated in exercise Obangame Express 2022. Nigeria will host next year’s exercise Obangame Express 2023 in Lagos.

Mohawk’s visit also builds off of last year’s ship visit by USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4). In August 2021, Hershel “Woody” Williams participated in a maritime interoperability planning event with leaders from the Nigerian Navy followed by a three-day at sea training exercise with Nigerian offshore patrol vessels, the Spanish Navy, and members of Ghana’s Special Boat Squadron (SBS).

During the visit, the crew played sports with members of the Nigerian Navy and volunteered to paint Lagos State Model Nursery and Primary School Achakpo Ajegunle, while US Navy leaders met with the chief of operations for the Nigerian Navy Western Naval Command (WNC), Commodore Daupreye Franklin Matthew, to discuss their shared commitment to a peaceful, well-policed Gulf of Guinea.

“The US shares a common interest with African partner nations in ensuring security, safety, and freedom of navigation on the waters surrounding the continent, because these waters are critical for Africa’s prosperity and access to global markets,” US Naval Forces Africa said.







Mohawk is the 13th and last of the Famous-class cutters. It is named for the Algonquin tribe of Iroquoian Indians who lived in the Mohawk Valley of New York. Mohawk is the third cutter to bear the name. Mohawk’s parent command is US Coast Guard Atlantic Area.