Three SA Navy submariners dead after fatal incident at sea

Three South African Navy submariners have died after they were washed overboard the submarine SAS Manthatisi off Kommetjie in the Western Cape.

The incident happened just before 15:00 on Wednesday afternoon, according to National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesman Craig Lambinon, who said NSRI Kommetjie was activated following reports of submariners experiencing difficulties offshore, near the Slangkop Lighthouse. Several other NSRI stations were activated along with the City of Cape Town Water Rescue Network, Western Cape EMS Rescue Squad, Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, South African Police Service, and the South African Air Force, which dispatched a Super Lynx helicopter.

“On arrival on scene, seven divers were rescued from the water. Sadly, two are deceased, one has been transported to hospital in a serious condition and it appears at this stage that four are safe with minimal injuries,” he said. A rescue mission was being launched for the recovery of an eighth person aboard a naval vessel, Lambinon said.

The SA Navy in a statement on Wednesday night said the incident occurred during a vertical replenishment (vertrep) exercise with a Super Lynx helicopter when high waves swept seven crew members out to sea.

“The vertrep evolution was immediately cancelled and efforts were launched to recover the members. A surface swimmer was dispatched from the helicopter to assist with the rescue. Unfortunately, the recovery operation was negatively affected by rough sea conditions,” the Navy said, adding that a distress call was made, leading to the dispatch of the NSRI from Kommetjie.

“All seven members were recovered but sadly there were three fatalities with one senior officer in critical condition. The remaining members, including the surface swimmer, are currently being treated in hospital. The names of the members will be released once the next-of-kin have been informed,” the statement read.

An inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident will be convened in due course.

“The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, the Chief of the SANDF, Chief of the SA Navy and Flag Officer Fleet extend their sincere condolences to the families of the members who tragically lost their lives. The SANDF further extends its sincere thanks and appreciation to the emergency services who assisted in the recovery of the stricken submariners,” the SAN statement concluded.

South African National Defence Union (SANDU) National Secretary Pikkie Greeff said SANDU expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and injured members and wished to remind the public of the extreme and real risks which members of the SANDF expose themselves to in service of South Africa.

“SANDU also expresses its gratitude to the efforts by the civilian rescue services as well as 22 Squadron of the SA Air Force in attending to the incident,” Greeff stated.

African Defence Review Director Darren Olivier noted that, “as has been seen over the past few days around South Africa’s coast, the present Cape wave conditions are highly unusual and unpredictable.” High seas in recent days have caused damage to houses, vehicles and infrastructure, including railway lines, along the Eastern and Western Cape coastlines.

Olivier stated that accidents like these can happen despite the precautions taken to keep sailors safe, and pointed to a similar incident that occurred in the United States Navy in 2007, when a sailor died after being washed off the deck of a submarine.

