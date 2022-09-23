Turkey’s STM exhibits at AAD 2022

Turkish defence company STM is exhibiting its naval platforms and tactical mini-UAV systems at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2022 exhibition, joining other companies on the large Turkish pavilion.

At AAD 2022 (21–25 September), STM is displaying mock-ups of Turkey’s first national corvette project (the Ada-class MILGEM), the STM-MPAC Attack Craft and the TS-1700 submarine, and is presenting its range of tactical mini UAV systems, including the rotary-wing attack UAV KARGU (in Turkish and foreign service), the fixed-wing autonomous tactical attack UAV ALPAGU (soon to enter Turkish service) and the reconnaissance UAV TOGAN (in Turkish Air Force service).

STM emphasises that it is engaged in collaborations, technology transfer and business development activities in more than 20 countries, from South America to the Far East. “As part of its design, construction and modernization activities, STM produces flexible indigenous engineering solutions for the surface and submarine platforms of Turkey – a NATO member with one of the most active navies in the world – and for the navies of friendly and allied nations, addressing specific needs and ensuring more effective mission performance,” the company said.

Under a project including technology transfer elements, STM launched the construction of a corvette for the Ukrainian Navy in 2021. Representing Turkey’s largest military shipbuilding project to date in terms of tonnage, STM has built and delivered the Fleet Tanker PNS MOAWIN to the Pakistan Navy in Karachi. Continuing its activities in the country as the lead contractor in the modernization of Pakistan’s Agosta 90B Khalid-Class submarines, STM has delivered the first submarine, while the modernization of the remaining two vessels is continuing. STM is currently involved in the construction of the four Ada-Class Corvettes being built by Turkey for Pakistan.

STM has delivered numerous naval vessels to Turkey’s naval forces, including a training ship and logistics vessel and designed and is the lead contractor in the construction of TCG ISTANBUL – Türkiye’s first national frigate – and is continuing in its efforts to deliver the ship in 2023 with an indigenization rate of at least 75 percent. STM is also working on fast patrol boats and has modernised various Turkish Navy submarines. It also markets the STM 500 small submarine, which it says is attracting considerable attention in different parts of the world.







STM says it has been serving the Turkish defence sector for the last 30 years in such areas as engineering, technology and consultancy, operating in fields that are critical for Turkey and its allies where it applies its advanced capabilities and technologies to a broad range of strategic fields, ranging from naval platforms to tactical mini UAV systems, from satellites to cybersecurity, and from big data analytics to artificial intelligence applications.