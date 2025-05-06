Three vessels later Damen Shipyards Cape Town ready, willing and able to do more for SA Navy

The late April delivery of the third multi-mission inshore patrol vessel (MMIPV) for the SA Navy (SAN) was not only the culmination of a strategic national initiative, it advanced local shipbuilding capabilities and is a driver for industrial development, the Cape Town shipyard responsible for building all three platforms has said.

The construction and timeous handover of SAS King Sekhukhune I (P1571), SAS King Shaka Zulu (P1572) and, on 25 April, King Adam Kok III (P1573) by Damen Shipyards Cape Town (DSCT) was described as a commitment by company director Sefale Montsi.

“The delivery of P1573 represents far more than delivery of a vessel – it marks fulfilment of a promise.

“From the outset, our commitment was clear: to support the South African Navy, empower the local shipbuilding industry, and enhance maritime security. With this delivery, we are proud to have honoured that commitment,” Montsi is quoted as saying in a company statement marking delivery of MMIPV number three to Naval Base (NB) Durban, home port for the SAN patrol squadron.

The delivery of P1573 followed a formal handover in Simon’s Town in March, where the vessel passed stringent technical and quality inspections. The project was driven by close collaboration between DSCT, the SAN and Armscor, aligning with the Department of Defence (DoD) strategy to modernise and expand fleet capabilities.

“This project has exemplified the power of collaboration – within DSCT, across our supplier base, and most importantly, with our partners in the Navy and Armscor. Everyone involved has reason to be proud,” the statement has Montsi saying.

SAS Adam Kok III will become the third purpose-built platform to patrol and safeguard South Africa’s 2 700 km coastline. DSCT has it the just short of 2 350 nautical mile coastline carries more than 90% of the country’s trade by volume as well as bordering the “increasingly critical Cape sea route”.

Designed for endurance, versatility, and operational excellence, the MMIPVs are built to Damen’s patented Axe Bow design for superior seakeeping. Each vessel is armed with a 20mm Super Sea Rogue gun, equipped with advanced FORT (Frequency Modulated Optical Radar Tracker) surveillance technology as well as 7 m and 7.5 metre interceptor boats for rapid deployment.

“The vessels are built for performance and versatility. Whether it’s needed for border protection, search and rescue, diving operations or training missions, they significantly expand the Navy’s operational reach,” according to Montsi.

Turning to the impact of the three-ship build under Project Biro in boosting South African shipbuilding and industrialisation, DSCT has it over a thousand direct and four thousand indirect jobs were created during building. A further boost to South Africa’s maritime value chain came in partnering with 848 local vendors. This, the shipyard said, transferred critical shipbuilding knowledge to “local hands”.

A key pillar of the project was DSCT’s on-site Skills Development Centre, where over 50 apprentices were trained in essential trades such as welding, outfitting, electrical systems, pipe-fitting, and logistics.

“We haven’t just built ships, but skills, livelihoods and a foundation for a globally competitive shipbuilding sector. That’s the enduring legacy of Project Biro,” according to Montsi.

A defining feature of Project Biro was its alignment with South Africa’s national and defence industrial participation frameworks. From the outset, DSCT embedded enterprise development, skills transfer and local sourcing into the programme, demonstrating advanced shipbuilding and inclusive economic growth can be achieved in tandem. As a result, the project enhanced local manufacturing capacity and contributed to embedding sovereign industrial capabilities in what is increasingly termed “the national defence ecosystem”.

Through Project Biro involvement several South African entities gained access to Damen’s global supply chain, leading to follow-on export contracts and participation in international projects.

“This global exposure opened doors for sustained growth beyond South Africa’s borders. We are proud to have significantly exceeded our industrial participation objectives, reflecting a genuine commitment to long term impact rather than compliance alone. As part of Damen’s broader philosophy, this approach continues to serve as a catalyst for sustainable economic empowerment and resilience in the South African maritime industry,” according to DSCT Sales Director Christopher Huvers.

DSCT has committee to ongoing logistic and technical support for all three platforms. This includes training, spare parts and maintenance assistance to ensure operational readiness.

With an SAN track record of five vessels – the three MMIPVs and two harbour tugs (Project Canter) – as well as regional defence programmes DSCT stands ready to support future naval requirements.

DSCT Managing Director Jos Govaarts has the final say: “We’re ready to build more ships for South Africa. We have the infrastructure, the skilled workforce and a proven track record that highlights the capabilities of our local shipbuilding industry.

“Project Biro has shown that South Africa can deliver cutting edge naval vessels that meet international standards, while uplifting local communities and driving industrial growth. We stand ready to support the Navy’s evolving needs and help shape the future of maritime defence.”