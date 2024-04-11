Third SAN MMIPV set for OTE come September

September this year will see the scheduled commencement of sea trials for multi-mission inshore patrol vessel (MMIPV) number three, the final platform in the current acquisition project Biro.

Project manager Armscor, via Liziwe Nkonyana, Senior Manager: Corporate Communication, told defenceWeb delivery to the SA Navy (SAN) is expected later this year following the conclusion of all trials. The dates are broadly in line with what Armscor Chief Executive Solomzi Mbada indicated last August.

SAS Adam Kok is seemingly the designated name for the third MMIPV, which will carry pennant number 1573. The other MMIPVs – SAS King Sekhukhune (P1571) and King Shaka Zulu (P1572) – continue the Warrior Class started with the renaming of the then strike craft flotilla. Nkonyana’s response to defenceWeb has it the third MMIPV has not yet been named.

With no indication of the duration of sea trials, better known in the SAN as operational testing and evaluation (OTE), no date has been set for MMIPV number three to be christened and taken into service. She will presumably join the other Warrior Class platforms at Naval Base (NB) Durban).

Like her sister ships, Adam Kok is a DSCT (Damen Shipyards Cape Town) product. The 62m long, 750 ton vessels have a 20 knot economical speed and a range of 2 000 nautical miles. Besides two RHIB (rigid hull inflatable boats) for boarding operations, each vessel is fitted with a Reutech 20 mm Super Sea Rogue marine gun and Reutech FORT (frequency modulated optical radar tracker) low probability of intercept (LPI) optronics radar tracking system.