Tanker hit by missile off Aden, two seafarers killed

In a further escalation of the events in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, a Greek bulk carrier, True Confidence (IMO 9460784) has been set on fire from a missile attack and two seafarers on board the tanker are reported to have been killed.

The Barbados-flagged, Liberian-owned 50 448-dwt bulker was in the Gulf of Aden some 50 nautical miles off the coast of Aden when struck on 6 March by the Houthi anti-ship missile. True Confidence was on a voyage from Singapore bound for Jeddah where she was due on 7 March 2024.

First reports said three seafarers were missing and four others suffered severe burns. True Confidence has been abandoned by her crew who have taken to lifeboats.

These are the first fatalities since the Houthis began targeting ships passing the Yemen coast in November 2023. The Houthis have claimed responsibility for this latest attack.

The attack on the True Confidence marks the fifth anti-ship ballistic missile fired by Houthis in the last two days. Two of these impacted two shipping vessels – MSC Sky II and M/V True Confidence – and one was shot down by USS Carney.

USS Carney

In another report this time from USS Central Command (CENTCOM), the US Navy Arleigh Burke class destroyer, USS Carney, on patrol in the Red Sea came under missile attack but successfully shot down the incoming drones and missiles. There are no injuries to crew being reported.

CENTCOM reported that US forces later launched an airstrike destroying three anti-ship missiles and three bomb-carrying drone boats.

Written by Africa Ports & Ships and republished with permission. The original article can be found here.